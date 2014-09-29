Sept 29 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Tobacco companies are putting out among the strongest health warnings in the fledgling e-cigarette industry, going further even than the familiar ones on actual cigarettes, a leading cause of death. It has left the industry's critics scratching their heads and deeply skeptical. (nyti.ms/ZjEBpI)

* The United States Department of Agriculture plans to announce Monday that it will spend $52 million to support local and regional food systems like farmers' markets and food hubs and to spur research on organic farming. (nyti.ms/1rwtFj6)

* Facebook Inc plans to roll out a rebuilt ad platform, called Atlas, on Monday that will allow marketers to tap its detailed knowledge of its users to direct ads to those people on thousands of other websites and mobile apps. (nyti.ms/ZjCCBM)

* A third Allergan Inc's shareholder, Jackson Square Partners has come forward to insist that the Botox maker not agree to an all-cash acquisition that would thwart a takeover offer before a special meeting scheduled for Dec. 18. (nyti.ms/1Czp1EA)

* A group of New York hedge funds that sued Argentina is now asking a New York court to lower the temperature a little on the long-running and acrimonious dispute. The group, led by Paul Singer's NML Capital, appealed on Friday to Judge Thomas Griesa of the Federal District Court in Manhattan to allow Citigroup Inc to make a $5 million payment to bondholders by a Tuesday deadline. (nyti.ms/1plit4a)

* Hundreds of other writer, who publicly protested Amazon.com Inc's actions, now want the Justice Department to investigate Amazon for illegal monopoly tactics. (nyti.ms/1ywgvYn)

* An audience measurement system being introduced on Monday will allow individual magazines to capture broad consumer engagement for the first time, whether it is a fan watching a Cosmopolitan fashion video on a mobile phone or a reader looking at a favorite new recipe from Bon Appétit on Pinterest. (nyti.ms/1mFdjV8) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)