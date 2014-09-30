Sept 30 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* In a first deal of its kind, Netflix Inc and the Weinstein Company said Monday that they planned to release next year's sequel to the movie "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" simultaneously across the globe on Netflix and a select number of Imax theaters. (nyti.ms/1pn3ua3)

* As the Obama administration tries to stop companies from avoiding taxes by moving their headquarters overseas, pharmaceutical companies such as Gilead Sciences Inc, Pfizer Inc and AbbVie Inc are using another tactic to reduce their payments to the government. (nyti.ms/1sLpzWG)

* Qatar Petroleum, along with its partner Exxon Mobil Corp , is now requesting permission to export American gas from the Golden Pass terminal to Asian and European markets. The additional estimated cost: $10 billion, if not more. (nyti.ms/1DTNar0)

* The number of deaths linked to General Motors Co's defective ignition switch has risen again - to 23, according to new figures posted on Monday by the program set up to compensate victims. (nyti.ms/1xvJE4w)

* The troubled retailer American Apparel named a new interim chief executive, Scott Brubaker, on Monday in a bid to move on from a public battle with its founder and former chief, Dov Charney. (nyti.ms/1pD6nTd)

* Bank of America Corp has agreed to pay $7.65 million to settle federal charges that it violated record keeping and internal rules in overstating its capital levels. (nyti.ms/1DTNTIS)

* Maurice Greenberg, the former American International Group chief executive who through his company Starr International continues to hold a major stake in the insurance company and who sued the government on behalf of fellow shareholders, is seeking more than $40 billion in compensation. (nyti.ms/1pD6CxK)

* The Encana Corporation, one of Canada's biggest producers of natural gas and oil, agreed on Monday to buy Athlon Energy Inc for $5.9 billion in a move to gain a foothold in one of North America's most oil-rich regions. (nyti.ms/1pD6Qos)

* Banco Santander SA has named a new head for its business in Britain. Nathan Bostock will follow Ana Patricia Botín, who succeeded her father as the Spanish bank's executive chairwoman after his death this month. (nyti.ms/1rGRmWm)

* Tibco Software Inc, an enterprise software company based in Silicon Valley, has agreed to sell itself to Vista Equity Partners for $4.3 billion in the largest buyout in the technology industry this year. (nyti.ms/1BycwXn) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)