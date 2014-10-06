Oct 6 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Seeking a place for itself in a digital world increasingly
dominated by mobile technology, Hewlett-Packard CO is on
the verge of a sweeping reorganization, according to people
familiar with the matter. One will be focused on HP's
traditional business in personal computers and printers and the
other will have computer servers, data storage devices,
networking, software and services. (nyti.ms/ZKYd6o)
* Shuttle drivers who get Facebook Inc employees to
work are complaining that their pay is so low that they cannot
afford to live in the area. They are now seeking the Teamsters
union's representation. The union has written to Mark
Zuckerberg, Facebook's chief executive, asking him to intervene
on the drivers' behalf. (nyti.ms/1urhe9f)
* Becton Dickinson and Co, a medical technology
firm, said on Sunday it would acquire CareFusion Corp,
which provides products and services to hospitals, for $12.2
billion in cash and stock. (nyti.ms/1n8s3Mt)
* The price of Bitcoin fell nearly 20 percent this weekend
to its lowest level of the year, prompting worries of a crash.
Bitcoin was trading at about $300, up from a low of $286 on
Sunday afternoon, according to CoinDesk, a virtual currency
website. (nyti.ms/1vEIBLh)
* For American technology companies Microsoft Corp,
Facebook Inc, Google Inc, China is a difficult
place to operate. But the social network LinkedIn Corp,
has found a way to do business - by being willing to compromise
on the free expression that is the backbone of life on the
Western Internet. LinkedIn's experience provides a blueprint,
and perhaps a cautionary lesson, for Silicon Valley as it tries
to crack the vast Chinese market. (nyti.ms/1s3tPPx)
* Google Inc's driverless car may still be a work
in progress, but the potential for semiautonomous vehicles on
American roads is no longer the stuff of science fiction. By the
end of the decade, a growing number of automakers aim to offer
some form of hands-off-the-wheel, feet-off-the-pedals highway
driving where a driver can sit back and let the car take
control. (nyti.ms/1Ej3IJf)
* Hong Kong's silent minority of elite tend to fall in line
behind the Beijing leadership on political or economic policies
that touch the city. Now, it appears to be largely the squeezed
middle class, and a younger generation discovering its political
voice, driving the unprecedented demonstrations that have shut
down major routes in some of Hong Kong's busiest districts over
the past week. (nyti.ms/1sYosTF)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)