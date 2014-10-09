Oct 9 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* U.S. President Barack Obama and his top national security
advisers began receiving periodic briefings on the huge
cyberattack at JPMorgan Chase & Co and other financial
institutions this summer, part of a new effort to keep security
officials as updated on major cyberattacks as they are on
Russian incursions into Ukraine or attacks by the Islamic State.
(nyti.ms/1v2Z5jK)
* In a long-awaited move, Citigroup Inc's lending
unit, OneMain Financial, is preparing for a $50 million initial
public offering. The spinoff of OneMain, which makes personal
loans often to consumers with damaged credit, comes five years
after Citigroup first signaled that it intended to jettison the
business. The bank has said OneMain no longer fits with its
strategy of catering to more affluent consumers, but previous
attempts to sell the business have fallen through. (nyti.ms/1tDAXhL)
* Elliott Management, the activist hedge fund that owns 2.2
percent of the technology giant EMC Corp, is calling for
the $57 billion company to break itself apart. (nyti.ms/10SOz1P)
* Truecaller, a global mobile phone directory and caller
identification service, which has more than 85 million users
worldwide, announced on Wednesday that it had raised $60 million
from the West Coast venture giants Kleiner Perkins Caufield &
Byers and Sequoia Capital, as well as from Atomico, the venture
fund started by Niklas Zennstrom, the co-founder of Skype. (nyti.ms/1sideYr)
* The U.S. federal government firmly pushed back on
Wednesday against the notion that its 2008 bailout of the
insurance giant American International Group Inc was
beyond the powers of the country's central bank. Former Treasury
Secretary Timothy Geithner testified that after AIG was unable
to find private investors to help it avert bankruptcy in
September 2008, and after a pair of Wall Street banks rejected a
proposal from the Fed that they make a loan to AIG, the
government had every legal authority to act. (nyti.ms/1sfVMoh)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)