* The Canadian Pacific Railway recently approached CSX Corp , the big Florida-based rail line, about a merger that would create a company worth more than $60 billion, people briefed on the matter said on Sunday. (nyti.ms/11cK8iH)

* Gas Natural of Spain said on Sunday that it would offer $3.3 billion to acquire Compania General de Electricidad, Chile's largest electricity distributor, to expand its position in Latin America. (nyti.ms/1p4Zw61)

* As global leaders sounded the alarm about a slowing world economy, a more immediate concern drew the attention of policy makers at the International Monetary Fund's semiannual meetings last week: inflated asset prices and increasing levels of debt overseas. Bond markets in the eurozone are booming, debt in China is at historic highs and the United States stock market, even with its sharp fall last week, has been on a tear. (nyti.ms/1CbPmqa)

* After years of shying away from science, engineering and clean-technology start-ups, investors are beginning to take an interest in them again, raising hopes among entrepreneurs in those areas that a long slump is finally over. But these start-ups face intense pressure to prove that their science can turn a profit more quickly than hot tech companies like Snapchat and Uber. (nyti.ms/1qhOVVH)

* Salesforce.com will not be left out of the big data boom, and it's hitting it in a way that suits its mainstream customers, with less overt math and lots more pretty pictures. Salesforce is introducing an analytics cloud product, Wave, at the start of Dreamforce, the company's huge annual conference, currently tying up traffic in San Francisco. Wave is intended to create sales, service and marketing analytics, either in packaged or custom forms, which can be read on desktop and mobile devices. (nyti.ms/1syLVKf) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)