* Steris Corp said on Monday that it had offered to buy Synergy Health Plc, a British provider of outsourced equipment-sterilization services, for about $1.9 billion in cash and stock. Steris would reincorporate in Britain in what would be the latest proposed inversion deal. (nyti.ms/1vmTm8x)

* Luxury shoe maker Jimmy Choo, which aims to list in London, has narrowed the range of its initial public offering to 140-160 pence from 140-180 pence, valuing the company up to 624 million pounds ($1 billion) at the top end of the range, according to a person familiar with the discussions. (nyti.ms/Zpjem0)

* Japanese investment bank Nomura Holdings Inc is accelerating its expansion in the Americas. The bank said on Monday it had hired 13 managing directors and two executive directors for investment banking roles. (nyti.ms/1tpWoc7)

* The aircraft leasing unit of General Electric Co announced on Monday that it would buy the Milestone Aviation Group, which leases helicopters, for $1.78 billion. (nyti.ms/1qm3nMc)

* A fund led by the activist investor William Ackman stumbled badly in its trading debut in Amsterdam on Monday. The offering price was $25 a share, valuing the fund, Pershing Square Holdings, at $6.2 billion. But the stock took a 12 percent skid in its first day on the Euronext Amsterdam bourse, closing at $22. (nyti.ms/1v3fpj2)

* French low-cost telecoms operator Iliad SA said on Monday it was ending its efforts to take over T-Mobile US Inc , despite having increased the size of the stake it was willing to acquire and the price it was willing to pay. (nyti.ms/ZBOD59)

* J.C. Penney Co Inc on Monday named a Home Depot Inc executive, Marvin Ellison, as president and as its next chief executive, tapping a seasoned retail hand as it struggles to assure investors that a nascent turnaround after two years of heavy losses will be lasting. (nyti.ms/1sAf3iY)