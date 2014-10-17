Oct 17 The following are the top stories on the
* BHP Billiton Plc said on Thursday it would proceed
with a new listing in London for its planned spinoff of several
assets into a new global metals and mining company. (nyti.ms/1xXl1uV)
* MMX Mineracao & Metalicos SA, a mining company owned by
the troubled Brazilian businessman Eike Batista, filed for
bankruptcy protection on Thursday, the third of his companies to
do so. (nyti.ms/1wa3Upx)
* The ambitions of the Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman to
build a new oil and natural gas company are being frustrated by
the British government, which is declining to bless his purchase
of a large gas field in the North Sea and other assets in
British waters. (nyti.ms/1xXlHjR)
* Financial experts warn that a small group of giant asset
managers that have amassed high-risk, high-yield bonds could
find themselves unable to raise enough cash during a sell-off.
(nyti.ms/1vkRsnN)
* Just one day after HBO said it would start an
Internet-only offering, CBS Corp announced on Thursday
its own subscription streaming service that lets people watch
its live programming and thousands of current and past shows on
demand. The moves signal a watershed moment for web-delivered
television, where viewers have more options to pay only for the
networks or programs they want to watch - and to decide how,
when and where to watch them. (nyti.ms/1stYpjO)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)