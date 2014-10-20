Oct 20 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Yahoo is betting that Tumblr's alliances with popular
television shows like "The Voice" will help drive its growth.
Still, 16 months after Yahoo Inc paid $1.1 billion for
Tumblr, the company's investors are questioning the success of
the acquisition. Independent online research firm eMarketer says
that while Tumblr's growth rate is faster than that of
competitors such as Pinterest or Instagram, its audience remains
the smallest. (nyti.ms/1psBeTQ)
* On Sunday afternoon, IBM Corp issued a statement
saying it would make an announcement on Monday. IBM did not
provide any further details but analysts say the most likely
possibility is that IBM's long-running negotiations to shed its
computer chip manufacturing operations have resulted in a deal.
(nyti.ms/1rVokgL)
* The Washington Post continued its expansion over the
weekend by adding a national edition. Local newspapers across
the nation can now deliver with their Sunday papers a 24-page
color tabloid edition of the Washington Post. Stephen P. Hills,
president and general manager of the Post, said by email that
local newspapers would sell the weekly edition "as an add-on to
their subscriptions" and that it would include local
advertising. (nyti.ms/1psCDd1)
* The Federal Reserve still plans to wrap up its bond-buying
campaign at the end of October and remains likely to raise
interest rates in mid-2015, although it now seems less likely to
act sooner, analysts say. (nyti.ms/1wYTLuQ)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)