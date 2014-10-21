Oct 21 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A slowing in the pace of growth, partly by design, has made assessing the Chinese economy and predicting its prospects difficult. Chinese inflation is at its weakest levels in nearly five years and foreign investment is contracting. The overall economy, though, continues to chug along at a steady pace. (nyti.ms/1t6Yzzn)

* More than 14 million vehicles by 11 automakers that contain defective air bags made by Japan's Takata Corp have been recalled. At the heart of the defect is a faulty propellant that is intended to burn quickly and produce gas to inflate the air bag but instead is too strong and can rupture its container, shooting metal parts into the cabin. (nyti.ms/1oov2Ba)

* Trinity Industries Inc, the highway guardrail maker accused of selling systems that can malfunction during crashes and slice through cars, was found by a Texas jury on Monday to have defrauded the federal government and as a result may need to pay $525 million in damages. (nyti.ms/1sJ31mo)

* Wall Street's main regulator on Monday stepped up his campaign to improve the ethical culture of large banks. William C. Dudley, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, told bankers assembled at the New York Fed that continued ethical lapses would be a sign that their institutions were too big to manage - and that they might need to be reduced in size. (nyti.ms/1CObSpr)

* Apple Inc's biggest cash cow, the iPhone, is gaining weight. Sales of iPhones, including the new, big-screen iPhone 6 models released last month, helped carry Apple to a record-breaking quarter and offset slowing sales of one of Apple's other major products, the iPad, the company announced Monday. (nyti.ms/121vlYz)