Oct 23 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Financial regulators, trying to increase access to home
loans, have relaxed many rules designed to prevent a repeat of
the 2008 subprime crisis. Some six years after the financial
crisis, thousands of apparently creditworthy borrowers are being
shut out of the housing market because they cannot get
mortgages. (nyti.ms/1wujbCA)
* Capitol Hill increased pressure on the Japanese auto
supplier Takata Corp and federal safety regulators on
Wednesday as two senators demanded wider recalls to fix millions
of defective airbags and a House committee said it wanted a
fuller accounting of how the recalls were handled. (nyti.ms/1sRObdr)
* Concern over the safety of guardrails manufactured by
Trinity Industries Inc spread further on Wednesday as
two more states said they would ban the use of the company's
ET-Plus rail head, which is thought to have a dangerous defect.
(nyti.ms/ZOpELY)
* Total SA, the French oil giant, on Wednesday
appointed two insiders to lead the company, moving swiftly to
replace Christophe de Margerie, its chairman and chief
executive, who died Monday in an airplane accident. (nyti.ms/1rr2DoM)
* A group of Washington investors with high-level political
backing and a $5 billion commitment from the Japanese government
is pressing ahead with its vision of a high-speed train that
could whisk passengers between New York and Washington in about
an hour. (nyti.ms/1owbued)
(Compiled by Shiavm Srivastava in Bangalore)