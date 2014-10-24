Oct 24 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Bankers are jockeying for the next sovereign debt deal in Africa, a continent that foreign investors have long been wary of for its economic woes, rampant poverty and political instability. Sub-Saharan countries have raised nearly $7 billion this year, more than in all of 2013, and yields on many bonds have fallen, even with the Ebola outbreak. (nyti.ms/1z2NUJx)

* Comcast Corp, the country's largest cable operator, predicts that television groups like HBO and CBS will face steep challenges introducing streaming services that do not require cable subscriptions and that people will continue to pay for a bundle of television and Internet services in the years to come. (nyti.ms/1wsUbJW)

* Amazon Inc on Thursday reported disappointing third-quarter results. The company saw a wider net loss of 95 cents a share and revenue came in $260 million less than analysts' projections. Amazon said it might lose money again in the fourth quarter, which in the old days was when retailers made all their profit for the year. (nyti.ms/12mXitV)

* Microsoft Corp on Thursday offered tantalizing signs of progress in the transformation of its business. In the last quarter, the company had a 25 percent increase in sales, largely because of its acquisition of Nokia Oyj's mobile phone business. The results impressed investors, especially when compared with weak results from other technology bellwethers like IBM Corp. (nyti.ms/1znnlQu)

* General Motors' quarterly earnings report on Thursday was noteworthy mostly for what it lacked: another big financial charge for safety recalls. After running up special charges of nearly $3 billion in the first half of the year for safety problems, the nation's biggest automaker avoided additional charges for recalls in the third quarter. (nyti.ms/1thOnFw) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)