Oct 24 The following are the top stories on the
* Bankers are jockeying for the next sovereign debt deal in
Africa, a continent that foreign investors have long been wary
of for its economic woes, rampant poverty and political
instability. Sub-Saharan countries have raised nearly $7 billion
this year, more than in all of 2013, and yields on many bonds
have fallen, even with the Ebola outbreak. (nyti.ms/1z2NUJx)
* Comcast Corp, the country's largest cable
operator, predicts that television groups like HBO and CBS
will face steep challenges introducing streaming
services that do not require cable subscriptions and that people
will continue to pay for a bundle of television and Internet
services in the years to come. (nyti.ms/1wsUbJW)
* Amazon Inc on Thursday reported disappointing
third-quarter results. The company saw a wider net loss of 95
cents a share and revenue came in $260 million less than
analysts' projections. Amazon said it might lose money again in
the fourth quarter, which in the old days was when retailers
made all their profit for the year. (nyti.ms/12mXitV)
* Microsoft Corp on Thursday offered tantalizing
signs of progress in the transformation of its business. In the
last quarter, the company had a 25 percent increase in sales,
largely because of its acquisition of Nokia Oyj's
mobile phone business. The results impressed investors,
especially when compared with weak results from other technology
bellwethers like IBM Corp. (nyti.ms/1znnlQu)
* General Motors' quarterly earnings report on
Thursday was noteworthy mostly for what it lacked: another big
financial charge for safety recalls. After running up special
charges of nearly $3 billion in the first half of the year for
safety problems, the nation's biggest automaker avoided
additional charges for recalls in the third quarter. (nyti.ms/1thOnFw)
