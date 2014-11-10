Nov 10 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The year-end payouts could drop as much as 10 percent for the trading desks and hedge funds on Wall Street, according to a survey by the compensation consulting firm Johnson Associates. But investment bankers and employees at private equity firms involved in mergers and acquisitions will see their bonuses rise 10 to 15 percent, the survey found. (nyti.ms/1xcwJED)

* Lawrence Baldwin, the owner of the cyber investigations firm myNetWatchman is one of the well-known and valuable allies of financial institutions in their fight against online crime, but the nature of his work means he keeps a very low profile. Those familiar with his work say he is one of the consultants used by banks like JPMorgan Chase & Company, which is still dealing with the fallout from an intrusion that compromised some information for 76 million households and seven million small businesses. (nyti.ms/1pGrMSo)

* President Xi Jinping told a gathering of Asia-Pacific business executives not to worry about the Chinese economy, saying there were risks but not so many as to lose sleep over. Jinping described a lower growth rate as the "new normal" saying that annual growth above 7 percent still placed China among the world's top-performing countries in speed and size. (nyti.ms/1oAuLuJ)

* U.S. President Barack Obama is returning to Asia as Russia pulls closer to China, presenting a profound challenge to the United States and Europe. President of Russia Vladimir Putin has been strengthening ties with the East and will be in Beijing this coming week, as will President Obama. (nyti.ms/142vCLS)

* The British government said it would create a sovereign wealth fund to invest future proceeds from oil and gas extracted from shale deposits. The announcement is a step by the government of Prime Minister David Cameron to encourage development of a shale gas industry and to overcome public opposition to hydraulic fracturing. (nyti.ms/1udLwwt)

* Australia, much like the United States, is about to test how much employers can ask young workers to do without paying them before facing fines for breaching Australia's labor laws. A benefit test showing whether the intern or the employer gains the most from the work completed is one factor that determines whether a worker should be paid. (nyti.ms/1yodCnU)

* With heads of state and corporate chieftains in Beijing for a major economic summit this week, China's increasing economic nationalism is expected to be heavily debated. The squeeze on multinationals has coincided with President Xi Jinping's consolidation of power and his increasingly nationalistic and sometimes confrontational stance toward China's neighbors and the West. (nyti.ms/1qzdrSI)

* Though Ireland has been under international pressure to close loopholes that have drawn companies like Google Inc and Microsoft Corp, the country is still touting its low-tax appeal. (nyti.ms/11a27GT)

