* China unveiled a series of measures on Monday aimed at strengthening financial ties with neighboring nations - and potentially weakening Asia's ties to the United States. (nyti.ms/1swRMuW)

* In his most direct effort yet to influence the debate about the internet's future, U.S. President Barack Obama said on Monday that a free and open Internet was as critical to Americans' lives as electricity and telephone service and should be regulated like those utilities to protect consumers. (nyti.ms/11dcBoF)

* As authorities in the United States and Britain ready actions this week against giant banks suspected of manipulating the foreign currency market, both the number of government agencies involved and the cost of settling the cases continues to grow. The banks learned on Monday that the Commodity Futures Trading Commission in Washington was planning to announce its own settlements in the case, according to people briefed on the matter. (nyti.ms/1sxMGPe)

* Juniper Networks Inc said on Monday afternoon that chief executive Shaygan Kheradpir resigned following a review by the company's board into his handling of negotiations with an unnamed customer, as well as his general leadership. He was replaced by Rami Rahim, a 17-year veteran of the networking services provider. (nyti.ms/11dd5LB)

* In a securities filing on Monday, GoPro Inc disclosed that it and some of its early investors planned to sell stock in a so-called follow-on offering. The company itself will raise about $100 million, while other investors will sell an as-yet-undisclosed amount of shares. (nyti.ms/11ddaPr)

* The conglomerate SHV Holdings of the Netherlands said Monday that it had sweetened its offer for Nutreco, the Dutch supplier of animal food, to 2.98 billion euros or about $3.71 billion, in cash. (nyti.ms/1uYoYlF) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)