* Hasbro Inc is in advanced talks to buy DreamWorks
Animation SKG Inc in a mix of cash and stock deal to
form an unusual union of toy maker and animation studio, people
familiar with the matter said. Jeffrey Katzenberg, the chief
executive of DreamWorks Animation is seeking more than $30 a
share, a significant premium over his company's current stock
price. (nyti.ms/1xj4Vyr)
* Tens of thousands of Americans who went through bankruptcy
are still haunted by debts long after federal judges have
extinguished the bills in court. Lawyers are investigating
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp,
Citigroup Inc and Synchrony Financial suspecting
the banks of violating federal bankruptcy law. (nyti.ms/1EDLOQJ)
* United States President Barack Obama will arrive at an
international economic meeting in Australia this weekend hoping
to press European and Asian leaders to get their economies
moving again. United States Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew and
Obama will arrive at the G-20 meeting in Brisbane pressing
nations to raise their spending and monetary levers while
struggling to secure their own economic policies. (nyti.ms/1uosUKn)
* Even before President Obama issued his forceful call this
week for "the strongest possible rules" to protect an open
Internet, Tom Wheeler, the chairman of the Federal
Communications Commission, was in a tight spot. Wheeler tries to
thread the needle of politics and public policy to safeguard the
openness of the Internet, he must also face members of Congress
and a technology industry wary of regulations stifling expansion
of the Internet. (nyti.ms/1xzFMy4)
* The emissions targets announced by United States President
Barack Obama and President Xi Jinping of China are expected to
be at the heart of a 2015 international climate treaty. Nearly
two decades ago, the climate change treaty failed to stop the
rise of planet-warming carbon pollution because of a standoff
between China and the United States, which never signed the
deal. (nyti.ms/1GR29n3)
* Churchill Downs Inc, which owns the Kentucky
Derby horse race, said it would pay up to $885 million to buy
Big Fish Games, a Seattle-based publisher of mobile games
founded 12 years ago. Churchill Downs may be the most
unconventional suitor yet. (nyti.ms/1uedkBa)
* YouTube unveiled YouTube Music Key, a upgrade of its music
offerings that will include higher-quality audio for most songs
and give users the option of paying $8 a month for extra
features, chief among them removing YouTube's ads. As YouTube
pushes into paid content, other online music outlets are being
forced to defend or change their business models to better
compensate artists. (nyti.ms/1uoB1Xa)
* The Obama administration said it would nominate Antonio
Weiss, the global head of investment banking at Lazard, as the
Treasury Department's top official for domestic finance matters.
If approved by the Senate, he would oversee the Treasury
Department's work on fiscal policy and operations. (nyti.ms/1xuOr3P)
* Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Europe's oldest bank
reported a loss of 797 million euros, or $991 million, in the
third quarter after it increased the amount of money set aside
to cover problem loans. Last week, the bank's board approved a
plan to sell new shares to raise as much as 2.5 billion euros to
satisfy European Central Bank demands and to repay a government
bailout. (nyti.ms/1qEOULR)
* An inquiry found that no one at the Bank of England was
involved in unlawful behavior related to the foreign exchange
market, but a top official was fired after he failed to follow
internal policies. (nyti.ms/1BdsADf)
* Mathew Martoma, a portfolio manager for Steven Cohen's
former hedge fund, was denied his request to delay the start of
his nine-year prison sentence. It is now up to the trial judge
to set a new date for Martoma to begin serving his sentence. (nyti.ms/1xPBr8a)
* The Mexican government made a United States securities
filing for an issue of bonds that would include new, improved
collective action clauses specifically written to keep holdout
investors like Paul Singer at bay. (nyti.ms/1zlqHzH)
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc has added 78 executives to
its ranks of partners. The addition brings the total number of
Goldman partners to 467. (nyti.ms/1u3TFCe)
