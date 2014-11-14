Nov 14 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The steepening drop in gasoline prices in recent weeks,
spurred by soaring domestic energy production and Saudi
discounts for crude oil at a time of faltering global demand is
set to provide the United States economy with a
multibillion-dollar boost through the holiday season and beyond.
(nyti.ms/1wt0fk6)
* President Obama will ignore angry protests from
Republicans and announce as soon as next week a broad overhaul
of the nation's immigration enforcement system that will protect
up to five million unauthorized immigrants from the threat of
deportation and provide many of them with work permits,
officials said. (nyti.ms/114NjZg)
* Daniel Loeb, the activist hedge fund manager, unveiled a
new website that takes aim at Dow Chemical Co after
months of trying to persuade it to take further steps to
increase shareholder value. Loeb's firm, Third Point, lists on
the website several instances of what it called "broken
promises" by Dow and its chief executive, Andrew Liveris. (nyti.ms/1v8dRqm)
* India and the United States reached an agreement over food
stockpiles, removing a major obstacle to a global trade deal
that has been stalled for months. The pact, which precedes a
meeting this weekend of the Group of 20 major economies, allows
India to continue its extensive food subsidy program. (nyti.ms/1tOGAtd)
* Hachette won an important victory in its battle with
Amazon.Com Inc to set its own prices for e-books, which
it sees as critical to its survival. Amazon's supporters
publicly questioned the need for Hachette, the fourth largest
publisher, to exist in an era when authors can publish
themselves digitally. (nyti.ms/1EIr4XQ)
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc, the conglomerate run by
Warren Buffett, will acquire Duracell from Procter & Gamble
using a transaction aimed at lowering the tax bill. By
agreeing to swap his firm's holdings in Procter & Gamble, worth
about $4.7 billion in exchange for Duracell, Buffett will gain
one of the best-known battery companies in the world. (nyti.ms/1GUSThN)
* A panel of Goldman Sachs Group Inc employees spent
a night at the Columbia University faculty club trying to
convince a packed room of potential recruits that Wall Street,
not Silicon Valley, was the place to be for computer scientists.
Their argument to the technologically inclined students was that
Wall Street was where they could find far more challenging jobs
working on some of the world's most difficult technical
problems. (nyti.ms/1qGPitq)
* Virgin America Inc raised about $305.9 million in
its initial public offering, at the offering's price of $23 a
share, as the low-cost airline prepares for a new life as a
publicly traded company. The stock sale values the airline at
about $972.9 million. (nyti.ms/1xUdmNA)
* Halliburton Co is in talks to buy Baker Hughes Inc
, the deal would unite two of the biggest oil field
services providers in what would be one of the largest energy
deals in years, Baker Hughes confirmed. (nyti.ms/1sLgOpk)
* Comcast Corp's acquisition of Time Warner Cable
Inc has already drawn many heated detractors to urge the
Federal Communications Commission to reject the deal. It has
been hit yet again by United States President Barack Obama's
endorsement of net neutrality. (nyti.ms/1GULCyA)
* The Dubai port operator DP World agreed to acquire
Economic Zones World, a developer and operator of industrial
parks, giving it access to the Jebel Ali Free Zone for $2.6
billion in cash, including debt. (nyti.ms/1sLqX5j)
* Dutch financial services company ING Groep NV
said that it planned to further reduce its stake in Voya
Financial, its former United States business, through a sale of
shares to the public. ING said that it planned to sell about
34.5 million shares, reducing its stake in Voya to about 19
percent from the current 32.5 percent. (nyti.ms/1ww4F9T)
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bangalore)