Nov 17 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Allergan Inc is near a deal to sell itself to
Actavis Plc for more than $62.5 billion, people briefed
on the matter said on Sunday, potentially ending one of the most
bitter merger battles in recent memory. (nyti.ms/1xNqRk9)
* With a goal of fiber-optic lines reaching to every school
and a Wi-Fi connection in every classroom, Tom Wheeler, chairman
of the Federal Communications Commission, is expected on Monday
to propose a 62 percent increase in the amount of money the
agency spends annually to wire schools and libraries with
high-speed Internet connections. (nyti.ms/1vkhRDv)
* When it comes to insider trading in the United States,
government officials have built careers on successful
prosecutions. Hedge funds have been shut down, and regulators
have ensnared even low-level employees who traded on
confidential tips. But in Brazil, no one has ever gone to jail
for insider trading. On Tuesday, however, Eike Batista, once one
of the Brazil's richest and most flamboyant men, is scheduled to
defend himself in court against accusations of insider trading
and stock market manipulation. (nyti.ms/1qNTYO9)
* Hasbro Inc has ended talks with DreamWorks
Animation, people briefed on the matter said on Friday,
ending discussions that would have united the parent companies
of the Transformers and Shrek. The breakup of the negotiations
followed a sharp slide in Hasbro's shares after reports of the
talks emerged late Wednesday. The toy maker's shares had fallen
nearly 5 percent since then, closing on Friday at $54.02. The
fall in Hasbro's share price was notable because the company had
weighed paying both stock and cash, people briefed on the matter
have said. (nyti.ms/1t1g9jF)
* Vice Media, the news and entertainment group, is expected
to announce Monday that it has hired Alyssa Mastromonaco, a
former Obama administration official, as its chief operating
officer. (nyti.ms/1qaSRgE)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)