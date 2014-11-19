Nov 19 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* In a significant shift, federal safety regulators on Tuesday called on automakers to conduct a nationwide recall of vehicles that contain driver's-side airbags made by the Japanese supplier Takata Corp. The nationwide move, urged by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, would expand a recall that has been mostly limited to two states and two territories associated with high humidity. (nyti.ms/1EYwbBy)

* New York State's chief banking regulator on Tuesday announced a $315 million settlement with the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, accusing the bank of "misleading regulators" about its business with Iran and other countries blacklisted by the United States. (nyti.ms/1xmMDuW)

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc has dismissed a currency trader because of his ties to an inquiry into potential manipulation of benchmark currency rates, a person briefed on the matter said on Tuesday. (nyti.ms/1xU0F7l)

* Three months after formally putting itself up for sale, PetSmart Inc appears to have drawn takeover interest from at least two private equity firms. KKR & Co LP and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, two prominent private equity shops, are preparing a joint bid for the retailer by early next month, a person briefed on the matter said on Tuesday. (nyti.ms/1t3BTwt)

* Phone scams involving reloadable prepaid debit card products like the popular MoneyPak card will be the subject of a Senate committee hearing on Wednesday. Executives from three prepaid card companies are expected to testify before the Senate Special Committee on Aging, along with a representative for a trade association that represents retail chains that sell the cards. (nyti.ms/1p0PEQ0) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)