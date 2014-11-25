Nov 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Ten years after a crash that killed a passenger, a Texas woman's guilty plea was overturned after it became clear that the General Motors Co's faulty ignition switch was to blame.(nyti.ms/1xvQUJ4)

* Richard Baker, the chief executive of the Hudson's Bay Co which owns Saks, announced that Hudson's Bay had taken out a loan against the Saks Fifth Avenue flagship that values the department store, one of New York's temples of luxury retailing, at nearly $4 billion, making it one of the most valuable retail properties in the country.(nyti.ms/1zTk4EX)

* Honda Motor Co Ltd grossly underreported to federal regulators the number of deaths and injury claims linked to possible defects in its vehicles for more than 10 years. An audit found that Honda did not report 1,729 written claims or notices on injuries or deaths from mid-2003 through mid-2014. (nyti.ms/1ya46qz)

* The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority fined Citigroup Inc $15 million for failing to adequately supervise its research analysts' interactions with the bank's clients. Citigroup agreed to settle the case with the authority without admitting or denying the accusations. (nyti.ms/1rlPcYD)

* Minnesota's attorney general has accused Savers Inc's Thrift Stores of pocketing more than $1 million that should have gone to charities including the Lupus Foundation of Minnesota and Vietnam Veterans of America. Savers would keep nearly all the money it raised from the sale of such items, the attorney general said in a report. (nyti.ms/1tfQQeS)

* Universa Investments, a hedge fund founded by Mark Spitznagel, is one of the few firms that is set up with the aim of making money in an economic and financial collapse. At Universa, Spitznagel's strategy stems from his skepticism toward government efforts to revive the economy. (nyti.ms/1yaajCU)

* Less than 48 hours after the United States President Obama nominated Antonio Weiss, a longtime adviser on mergers at the investment bank Lazard and a Democratic supporter, to become the under secretary of treasury for domestic finance, Senator Elizabeth Warren denounced the appointment and said that she would vote against his confirmation. Warren was furious that the president would nominate someone from Wall Street. (nyti.ms/1uT0E2X)

* Anthony Noto, the Twitter Inc's chief financial officer, appeared to accidentally disclose some confidential corporate strategy plans on Twitter itself. Soon after Kevin Roose, a senior editor at the cable channel Fusion pointed out Noto's problem, it appears that he deleted the message in question. (nyti.ms/1AKW4af)

* Goldman Sachs Inc will disclose how much it earned on a set of complex derivatives trades at the heart of a lawsuit brought by Libya's sovereign wealth fund. Goldman will disclose its margin, profit and loss from the day the trades were booked as well as a month later. It will also disclose the reserves it set aside for each trade. (nyti.ms/1HDRHj4)

* The Chapter 11 filing by Aereo prompts a larger question of whether bankruptcy courts should actively police debtors' motives for filing cases, or should they let in all who come and meet the statutory requirements. (nyti.ms/1vjb8bO)

* The British telecommunications giant BT Group Plc said it was in early-stage takeover talks with O2, the British cellphone carrier owned by the Spanish company Telefonica SA. (nyti.ms/1yakTdi)