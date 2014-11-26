Nov 26 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Obama administration is expected to release a contentious and long-delayed environmental regulation to curb emissions of ozone, a smog-causing pollutant linked to asthma, heart disease and premature death. The regulation, which would aim at smog from power plants and factories across the country would be the latest in a series of Environmental Protection Agency controls on air pollution.(nyti.ms/1yUKllr)

* The Securities and Exchange Commission accused HSBC Bank Plc's Swiss unit of failing to register with the SEC before providing advice to American clients, an omission that allowed it to avoid scrutiny in Washington. The SEC extracted a $12.5 million penalty from the HSBC unit. (nyti.ms/1tstvFP)

* In a surprising move, hedge fund manager Philip Falcone is stepping down as the chief executive and chairman of the Harbinger Group. In leaving the Harbinger Group, he will receive a lump-sum payment of $20.5 million and $19.8 million in bonus money. (nyti.ms/1yal9b5)

* The Dutch financial services company ING Groep NV said it would cut 1,700 jobs in the Netherlands and invest 200 million euros, or about $248 million, to expand its digital services. (nyti.ms/1plpyYh)

* Less than three months after succeeding her father as executive chairwoman of Banco Santander following his death in September, Ana Botín replaced the Spanish lender's chief executive and reshaped the bank's board in a significant shake-up. Santander also will add three new members to its board, replacing Ana Botín's father, Emilio Botín and two board members who had each served for more than a decade. (nyti.ms/1xZAGx2)

* Vista Equity Partners has agreed to acquire the Advanced Computer Software Group, a British health care and business software maker, for 725 million pounds, or about $1.14 billion. (nyti.ms/1ybeu1v)

* Steinhoff International Holdings of South Africa said it agreed to acquire a majority stake in the investment holding company Pepkor for 62.8 billion rand, or about $5.7 billion, in shares and cash. (nyti.ms/1FmLXIp)

* At its meeting on Thursday in Vienna, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries was under pressure to at least announce modest cuts in an effort to shore up the markets. But any cuts would be modest and would probably do little to prop up oil prices, assuming the countries even stick to an agreement.(nyti.ms/1xCMiRe) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bangalore)