Dec 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Income inequality in Chile and other parts of Latin America is narrowing, but the reason for the decline, yet to be determined, could be good news or bad. According to data from the World Bank, the richest 10 percent of Chileans capture $42 out of every $100 worth of disposable income, far in excess of the industrial countries Chile would like to see as its peers (nyti.ms/1zO74zR)

* As another round of fiscal brinkmanship looms with Republican control of Congress, the impact on tax policy, government programs and the overall economy could be severe. Republican leaders moved Tuesday to finesse their way around another government shutdown next week, but the fiscal gantlet extends well beyond Dec. 11, when the current stopgap spending law that funds much of the federal government expires. (nyti.ms/1FMzeiH)

* Just as Sony Pictures Entertainment appeared to be recovering from a crippling online attack last month, the studio found itself confronting new perils on Tuesday. The Federal Bureau of Investigation warned United States businesses of a similar threat, and additional Sony secrets were leaked online. (nyti.ms/1ydWS6H)

* Facing a midnight deadline to expand a recall of defective airbags, Takata Corp, the Japanese auto supplier, had not taken any action Tuesday night on the demand by United States regulators. But in a statement released Tuesday morning, Takata's chief executive, Shigehisa Takada, offered no indication that the company would make such a move.(nyti.ms/1zgSEs0)

* Law firms are again paying big annual bonuses to lawyers who have put in years of working long hours on corporate deal documents, litigation papers and complex contracts. Associates working at a large law firm in New York are taking home, on average, from $15,000 to $100,000 in bonus payments, depending on their tenure. (nyti.ms/12lWghc)

* The early results of Black Friday sales may have been a disappointment for the nation's retailers, but not for the automakers. Car companies on Tuesday reported the industry's best November sales pace in years, as buyers took advantage of low interest rates and holiday promotions on new vehicles. (nyti.ms/1zgTlBq)

* Jimmy Iovine, the record executive who joined Apple Inc this year as part of its $3 billion purchase of Beats, has joined the board of Live Nation Entertainment, the company announced on Tuesday. (nyti.ms/15OoJyz)

* When the European Banking Authority, the European Union banking regulator, recently released an opinion indicating that a number of global banks had wrongly classified some of their complex new bonus structures, perhaps in violation of European law, many of the banks immediately scrambled to reach another regulator - a few blocks away. (nyti.ms/1FLle6S)

(Compiled by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)