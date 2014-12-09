Dec 9 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates, Yahoo Inc co-founder Jerry Yang, Twitter Inc co-founder Evan Williams and others have invested $25 million in Change.org, the petitions website, to help it expand. Others in the group include prominent business leaders like the billionaire Richard Branson, eBay Inc co-founder Pierre Omidyar and LinkedIn Corp co-founder Reid Hoffman(nyti.ms/12H2oAK)

* Federal prosecutors in Manhattan on Monday sued Deutsche Bank AG, claiming that it owes the United States government about $190 million in unpaid taxes, penalties and interest. Prosecutors contend the tax liability stems from a transaction that Deutsche Bank undertook 14 years ago. (nyti.ms/161shNY)

* Novo Banco, the "good" bank created after the bailout of the Portuguese lender Banco Espirito Santo SA, said on Monday that it had agreed to sell its investment banking business to Haitong Securities of China. (nyti.ms/1GcoW9K)

* Teneo, a corporate advisory firm with an unusually broad array of businesses, has secured backing from the big private equity firm BC Partners, the company plans to disclose this week. (nyti.ms/1yuMd7H)

* Vice Media and 20th Century Fox have decided to make movies together, creating a film label focused on low-budget cinema that is "wild, weird, high-concept, left-field, crazy artistic, authentic and visceral." (nyti.ms/1w9Y9bA)

