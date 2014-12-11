Dec 11 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Starboard Value acquired a roughly 6 percent stake in
Staples Inc, a person briefed on the matter said on
Wednesday. The hedge fund also bolstered its holdings in Office
Depot Inc - where it previously sat on the board - to 10
percent, from 8.6 percent. (nyti.ms/1uoWBY6)
* Morgan Stanley agreed on Wednesday to pay a $4
million fine for failing to properly limit a rogue trader whose
$1 billion bet on Apple Inc stock brought down the firm
where he worked. (nyti.ms/12x8Hak)
* Sony Corp was scrambling on Wednesday to cope
with the fallout from the incendiary emails posted by Gawker,
the tabloid news site, that revealed an ugly internal battle
between Amy Pascal, Sony's co-chairwoman, and the producer Scott
Rudin over Angelina Jolie and a planned Steve Jobs biopic. (nyti.ms/12PhZhF)
* Despite an improving economy and jobs picture, the public
is more pessimistic than it was after the 2008 financial crisis
that it is possible to work hard and become rich, according to a
New York Times poll. (nyti.ms/1unoP4z)
* A former JPMorgan Chase & Co executive, Paul Camp,
who led JPMorgan's global transaction services, is set to join a
digital currency start-up, Circle Internet Financial, part of a
fledgling industry that is seeking to topple the traditional
financial system. (nyti.ms/1IDc9RS)
* The United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit
in Manhattan overturned two of the government's signature
convictions for insider trading, the case against the former
hedge fund traders Todd Newman and Anthony Chiasson, who were
tried together. (nyti.ms/13ajRCU)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)