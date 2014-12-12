Dec 12 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Google Inc plans to shut its Google News product
in Spain in protest of a new law that would force the company
and other news aggregators to pay Spanish publishers for the use
of their content. (nyti.ms/13fbiH4)
* Mary Jo White, the chairwoman of the Securities and
Exchange Commission on Thursday, said the agency was undertaking
a comprehensive review of the mutual fund sector. One of the
review's major objectives is to assess whether some mutual funds
are loading up on investments that would take too long to
unwind. (nyti.ms/1GrtXeF)
* Regulators in Chicago have approved a plan to create one
or more applications that would allow users to hail taxis from
any operators in the city, using a smartphone. In New York, a
City Council member proposed a similar app on Monday that would
let residents "e-hail" any of the 20,000 cabs that circulate in
the city on a daily basis. (nyti.ms/1sifNM5)
* Embarrassing, racially tinged emails about U.S. president
Barack Obama's imagined movie tastes, posted online by hackers
and reported by news sites, prompted public apologies on
Thursday from Sony Pictures Entertainment's movie chief
and one of its top producers. (nyti.ms/1zckeaQ)
* DreamWorks Animation may have had some trouble
with potential deals that leaked before completion, but the
company struck one on Thursday involving AwesomenessTV, an
online media company. The Hollywood studio said it sold a 25
percent stake in the venture to Hearst for $81.25 million. (nyti.ms/1siaX1y)
* The European Union antitrust authority sent questionnaires
this month to companies in areas like online mapping and travel
as part of its long-running investigation into Google Inc's
business practices. (nyti.ms/12B2TwC)
