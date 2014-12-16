Dec 16 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The gunman who seized hostages in downtown Sydney was
known as a deeply troubled man with a pending case involving the
murder of his former wife. (nyti.ms/1wCOhY7)
* Billionaire investor Steven A. Cohen, who managed to fend
off a criminal insider trading investigation of himself, if not
of his former hedge fund, is looking for a former prosecutor and
several agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation to join
his new $10 billion investment firm, Point72 Asset Management,
said several people briefed on the matter, who spoke on the
condition of anonymity. (nyti.ms/1yU3UbZ)
* Risking his political standing, Iran's president has
stressed he was determined to clinch a nuclear deal and take on
the conservative forces who would prefer not to see an agreement
with the West, even if that means continued economic sanctions
on Iran. (nyti.ms/1GK3YiQ)
* Russia's government is in the middle of an all-out fight
to preserve the value of the ruble in the face of plummeting oil
prices and Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis. In the
boldest move yet to stanch the bleeding, the Central Bank of
Russia has announced a stunning interest rate increase. (nyti.ms/13ssQ2l)
* The French government has announced that the company's
lower-priced UberPop service would be banned on Jan. 1, the
latest in a number of setbacks for Uber, which is facing bans in
several cities worldwide. (nyti.ms/1wD7fhd)
* Activity in China's factory sector contracted in December
for the first time in seven months as new orders declined, a
preliminary private survey has showed, fuelling expectations
that more stimulus will be needed to avert a sharper economic
slowdown. (nyti.ms/1305Hn3)
* British Telecom, the former telecommunications monopoly in
Britain, which spun off its previous mobile carrier unit in
2001, has said that it had entered into exclusive talks to
acquire EE, the British mobile phone business of Orange
of France and Deutsche Telekom of Germany,
for about 12.5 billion pounds ($19.56 billion). (nyti.ms/1yWPrkx)
($1 = 0.6390 pounds)
(Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)