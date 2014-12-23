Dec 23 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A decision by Facebook Inc to block a page used to
rally Russian opponents of President Vladimir Putin has engulfed
the world's largest social networking site in political
controversy and raised accusations that it censors content on
behalf of the Russian authorities. (nyti.ms/1wColgP)
* The French industrial giant Alstom has agreed to
plead guilty and pay a $772 million penalty to the United States
in a bribery investigation by the Justice Department. (nyti.ms/1wgeyYC)
* Bowing to pressure from its neighbors, Qatar is suspending
its broadcast of a satellite news channel sharply critical of
Egypt's military-led government. (nyti.ms/1Htf3oO)
* The computer breach at JPMorgan Chase & Co this
summer - the largest intrusion of an American bank to date -
might have been thwarted if the bank had installed a simple
security fix to an overlooked server in its vast network, said
people who have been briefed on internal and outside
investigations into the attack. (nyti.ms/1sS6w8e)
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which originally purchased
Metro International Trade Services in 2010 for $550 million, has
sold the aluminum warehouse subsidiary that drew criticism to a
European private equity firm, Reuben Brothers. (nyti.ms/13WQDHU)
* F-Squared Investments, a fast-growing investment company,
reached an agreement to pay $35 million in penalties to the
Securities and Exchange Commission over allegations that it
defrauded investors by providing inaccurate performance data. (nyti.ms/1xcIg85)
(Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)