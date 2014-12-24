Dec 24 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Israeli officials and the antitrust regulator have said
they are concerned that Noble Energy Inc, a
Houston-based oil company, and its partners, Delek Drilling
and Avner Oil Exploration, had a lock on
Israeli gas production. (nyti.ms/1Eb3RAV)
* The Russian government said it was forcing five major
state-controlled exporters, including the publicly traded energy
behemoths Gazprom and Rosneft, to limit
their foreign currency holdings to help prop up the ruble. (nyti.ms/1x9KcuR)
* The American economy grew last quarter at its fastest rate
in over a decade, providing the strongest evidence to date that
the recovery is finally gaining sustained power more than five
years after it began. (nyti.ms/1wE0y02)
* A high-profile hack at JPMorgan Chase & Co - to
say nothing of monstrous breaches at Sony and Home Depot - has
made cyber security a daily concern for executives at big banks
and corporations. One partial protection is to take out
insurance. (nyti.ms/1GW2F27)
(Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)