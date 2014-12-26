Dec 26 The following are the top stories on the
* The mysterious murder of a top executive is one of many
troubles that have shaken Doral Financial Corp and
unnerved investors. (nyti.ms/13IbxtF)
* "The Interview" improbably became a symbol of free speech
over the last week as hackers first managed to get it withdrawn
from theaters and then, after a groundswell of support for
releasing it that reached the White House, watched it open after
all. (nyti.ms/1wM6jsJ)
* The Environmental Protection Agency is trying to complete
a regulation governing emissions from power sources, and a
formula for how to treat nuclear plants is proving contentious.
(nyti.ms/1H1ccF9)
* With a crackdown on payday lenders, subprime borrowers are
increasingly using auto title loans, whose high interest rates
can lead to repossession and financial ruin. (nyti.ms/13ykci2)
* Security researchers are increasingly voicing doubts about
the United States government assertions that North Korea was
behind the attack on Sony Corp's computer network. (nyti.ms/1vutbZa)
* With the help of the technology giants Google
and Microsoft, Sony Pictures began distributing "The
Interview" online Wednesday after a terror threat led the major
theater chains to cancel the film's release. Among the Internet
services that offered the film were the Google Play store,
Google's YouTube and Microsoft's Xbox Video. (nyti.ms/1zXdYnG)
* Leading business schools are breaking from traditional
approaches and picking up the digital-age arts of speed and
constant experimentation. Business plan competitions have become
common. Students' ideas usually have a digital component -
websites, smartphone apps or sensor data. Innovation and
entrepreneurship centers have proliferated. Dual-degree
programs, with a science or engineering degree added to an MBA,
are increasing. (nyti.ms/1zXdYnG)
