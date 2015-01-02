Jan 2 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The new year promises further attempts at online censorship, as the web increasingly serves as a platform for civil rights efforts. (nyti.ms/1tH8bn8)

* Across the nation, state and local governments are spending on projects that were stalled, and even some federal spending is rising. (nyti.ms/1BbJm3m)

* Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged to make it easier for women who have children to continue careers, rather than leaving the work force. (nyti.ms/1zXPYDi)

* New rules are coming into force in the European Union for services like movie streaming and content like e-books on Thursday, but who will foot most of the bill remains unclear. (nyti.ms/176OomT) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)