Jan 5 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Sales of Microsoft's Xbox One and Nintendo's Wii U are improving, eroding what was once a strong lead for Sony's PlayStation 4. (nyti.ms/1ByUnKp)

* The Securities and Exchange Commission, generally seen as the defender of shareholder interests, is siding with companies keen to keep investors out of the nomination process. The skirmish unfolding at Whole Foods Market highlights an issue that is likely to play a prominent role in the 2015 proxy season. (nyti.ms/1D8OHur)

* Amazon's "all you can eat" reading service, Kindle Unlimited, is driving down prices even as it boosts sales. For self-published authors, that's a cause for concern. (nyti.ms/1HwEQhK)

* Investors bought into nearly $250 billion in global IPOs in 2014. Even excluding the $25 billion Alibaba offering, a phenomenon in its own right, the value of worldwide initial public offerings was up nearly 36 percent over 2013. (nyti.ms/1vQfWl0) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)