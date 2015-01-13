Jan 13 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The stock exchange operator BATS Global Markets has agreed to pay $14 million to settle accusations by the Securities and Exchange Commission concerning two exchanges it acquired through its merger with Direct Edge last year. (nyti.ms/1y6aGRo)

* Almost a month after Family Dollar Stores Inc postponed a shareholder vote on its planned $8.5 billion merger with Dollar Tree Inc, the company is making a direct pitch to investors to try to win support for the deal. (nyti.ms/1y7tWMP)

* The AmerisourceBergen Corp, a drug distributor, agreed on Monday to buy MWI Veterinary Supply Inc for about $2.5 billion in cash, expanding into the animal health business. (nyti.ms/17CqsI5)

* Shareholders of Portugal Telecom agreed on Monday to postpone a vote on whether to sell assets valued at $8.7 billion to Altice, the European cable and mobile service provider. (nyti.ms/1xWhP4S)

* The board of the owner of the Canary Wharf office-and-retail development said on Monday that shareholders should reject a hostile bid for the company made by Qatar's sovereign wealth fund and Brookfield Property Partners LP . (nyti.ms/1IFLAZw)

* The Irish government said on Monday it had hired Goldman Sachs to advise it on potential capital restructuring at Allied Irish Banks, the first step ahead of any sale of a portion of its stake in the lender, which was nationalized in 2010. (nyti.ms/1u1ww1p)

* EMC Corp said on Monday that Jose Almeida, the chairman and chief executive of the medical device maker Covidien, and Donald Carty, a former vice chairman and chief financial officer of Dell Inc, had been appointed to its board. Together, the two will expand the board to 13 members. (nyti.ms/1u17Dsk)

* Doral Financial Corp, the troubled Puerto Rico bank with offices that were raided by the FBI last month, has run afoul with banking regulators over its plans to restore its depleted capital levels. (nyti.ms/1ssVOdy) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)