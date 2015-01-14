Jan 14 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* MetLife Inc sued a panel of regulators led by the Treasury secretary to fight its designation as "systemically important," making it the first financial company to go to court over the issue since the government started singling out so-called too-big-to-fail institutions in an effort to stem any future financial crises. (nyti.ms/1z7KFkI)

* Ocwen Financial Corp, the subprime mortgage servicing firm that has already been under intense regulatory scrutiny in New York State, is now entangled with a California regulator in a dispute that complicates the company's ability to operate in that state. (nyti.ms/1DX7nuK)

* Ryanair Holdings Plc, the largest shareholder of the Irish airline Aer Lingus Group Plc, said it expected the parent of British Airways to make another takeover bid for Aer Lingus as soon as this week. (nyti.ms/1yhRXiN)

* Even with oil prices continuing to plummet and oil companies decommissioning drilling rigs every day, the Energy Department projected that domestic crude production would continue to rise in 2015, although growth would slow. (nyti.ms/1wY1OYa)

* In President Obama's latest move using executive authority to tackle climate change, administration officials will announce plans this week to impose new regulations on the oil and gas industry's emissions of methane, a powerful greenhouse gas, according to a person familiar with Obama's plans. The administration's goal is to cut methane emissions from oil and gas production by up to 45 percent by 2025 from the levels recorded in 2012. (nyti.ms/1xYwlJl)

* President Obama on Wednesday will ask the Federal Communications Commission to pre-empt state laws that restrict communities' ability to expand high-speed Internet access to underserved areas. (nyti.ms/1yhSrFP)

* Tesla Motors Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk urged traditional automakers to step up their efforts at electrifying automobiles, saying that with gasoline prices hovering in the $2 a gallon range, high fuel prices can no longer be expected to drive consumers toward alternatives. (nyti.ms/1yhSAcm) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)