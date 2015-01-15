Jan 15 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Eric Schneiderman, the New York attorney general, intends
on Thursday to propose a bill that would expand his state's
definition of what constitutes the type of private information
whose breach would mandate a disclosure to include email
addresses and passwords. Companies would be required to keep
this data secure and notify consumers and employees in the event
of a cyberattack or other data breach involving that
information. (nyti.ms/1ASq8i5)
* U.S. President Barack Obama announced executive actions on
Wednesday to expand high-speed Internet access and make it more
affordable, including an effort to spur the creation of
municipal broadband networks that could challenge the nation's
large telecommunications companies. (nyti.ms/1DHzxwq)
* A group of state attorneys general who are investigating a
computer systems breach last summer at JPMorgan Chase & Co
, which potentially exposed some information for 83
million consumers and small businesses, wants the bank to
explain how it can be certain no sensitive information was
compromised. (nyti.ms/1IzSdhz)
* Family Dollar Stores Inc should go ahead and sell
itself to Dollar Tree Inc despite a higher offer from
Dollar General Corp, a major shareholder advisory group
said on Wednesday. (nyti.ms/1wcXao1)
* Barclays Plc said on Wednesday that it had
appointed Jonathan Moulds, the former head of Europe for Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, to the recently created position of group
chief operating officer. (nyti.ms/1yfLiHF)
* A court opinion issued on Wednesday makes it all but
certain that the European Central Bank will announce a major
round of economic stimulus next week, after months of
contentious internal debate. (nyti.ms/1C31uNp)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)