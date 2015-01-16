BRIEF-Trencor updates on impact of Hanjin bankruptcy
* Reasonable certainty that remaining impact of Hanjin bankruptcy will be charge against profit after tax and non-controlling interests of 64 million rand-128 million rand
Jan 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries issued a report on Thursday that downgraded demand for its crude for 2015, while also predicting slower oil-production growth in the United States. (nyti.ms/1yq52qv)
* UBS AG has agreed to pay $14.5 million to settle accusations by the Securities and Exchange Commission that a subsidiary violated federal securities laws in its operation of a private stock trading system known as a dark pool. (nyti.ms/1y468JB)
* The casino operator Caesars Entertainment Corp was locked in a bitter standoff with some creditors on Thursday after it put its largest unit into bankruptcy. (nyti.ms/1wfqutZ)
* Foreign currency traders around the world are coming under pressure following the Switzerland central bank's surprise decision on Thursday to remove the cap on its currency. (nyti.ms/1u81Zoz)
* The months-long race for Family Dollar Stores Inc appeared near an end on Thursday, as Dollar General Corp pleaded for more time to complete its $9.1 billion hostile takeover bid amid steep regulatory hurdles. (nyti.ms/1CtYsA2)
* Less than two years after opening in Canada, Target Corp conceded defeat on Thursday and said it would shutter its 133 stores, bringing an infamously ill-managed northward foray by the American retail giant to an abrupt end. (nyti.ms/1y2iim6)
* A federal judge will hold BP Plc responsible for spilling 3.19 million barrels of oil into the Gulf of Mexico in the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster - a finding that could lead to a penalty of nearly $14 billion. (nyti.ms/15aHnA3)
* Bombardier Inc, the Canadian aerospace and railway equipment maker, said on Thursday that it would lay off about 1,000 employees and post a $1.4 billion write-down as a result of its decision to suspend development of the Learjet 85 business aircraft. (nyti.ms/1AWMFdy)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)
