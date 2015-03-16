March 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Federal authorities investigating the attack at JPMorgan Chase & Co are increasingly confident that a criminal case will be filed against the hackers in the coming months. Law enforcement officials believe that several of the suspects are "gettable," meaning that they live in a country with which the United States has an extradition treaty. That would not include countries like Russia. (nyti.ms/1CkoWXk)

* Federal Highway Administration, the federal agency charged with investigating a potentially dangerous guardrail, defended its methods of analysis, after it was criticized for giving a guardrail a passing grade in a crash test despite severe damage to the driver's door. (nyti.ms/1ET9Nyi)

* A new class of experimental cholesterol drugs might sharply reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes, researchers reported on Sunday, citing what they described as preliminary evidence. The drugs, one being developed by Amgen Inc and the other by Sanofi SA and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, are already known to sharply reduce so-called bad cholesterol. (nyti.ms/19omEvn)

* Facebook Inc, the world's largest social network, is releasing data to help users better understand what is allowed on the service, and is also issuing a report on government requests to take down content. (nyti.ms/1LhhYIk)

