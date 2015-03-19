March 19 The following are the top stories on
the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* General Motors on Wednesday announced plans to
largely withdraw from the Russian market by the end of the year,
becoming the most prominent company to date to express a lack of
confidence in the deeply troubled economy. (nyti.ms/1MPKlZB)
* Sony Corp introduced its PlayStation Vue
web-based streaming TV service on Wednesday. The service offers
a bundle of channels along with a personalized, searchable
approach to watching live and on-demand television. (nyti.ms/19zI2ho)
* The Federal Reserve on Wednesday moved to the verge of
raising interest rates for the first time since the economy fell
into recession more than seven years ago, even as officials
suggested that the Fed might not pull the trigger until well
into the second half of the year. (nyti.ms/1I0Pqxr)
* U.S. President Barack Obama on Wednesday denounced the
Republicans' latest budget as stingy and shortsighted, taking
them to task for proposing to cut domestic programs that he said
would yield more jobs and economic benefits for working people
who are struggling financially. (nyti.ms/1B35Gby)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)