March 24 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Facebook has been quietly holding talks with at least half a dozen media companies, including The New York Times, BuzzFeed, The Times and National Geographic, about hosting their content inside Facebook rather than making users tap a link to go to an external site. (nyti.ms/1DRtPsF)

* The Securities and Exchange Commission faces new pressure from Congress to make it harder for lawbreaking companies to hold on to important privileges that help them raise money in the markets. (nyti.ms/1Ckq5xH)

* The United States Telecom Association, a trade group that represents some of the largest Internet providers in the U.S. and Alamo Broadband, a small Texas-based broadband provider, on Monday filed lawsuits against the Federal Communication Commission's new rules for broadband Internet service. (nyti.ms/1BJRX9z)

* Google Fiber Internet and television service in Kansas City said it would soon begin a trial of local TV ads that will be aimed at a viewer's locality and viewing habits. (nyti.ms/1EDOETm)

(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)