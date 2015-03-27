March 27 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A recent internal report from Citigroup's cyberintelligence center warned bank employees of the threat of attacks on the networks and websites of big law firms. The report, issued last month, said it was reasonable to expect law firms to be targets of attacks by foreign governments and hackers because they are repositories for confidential data on corporate deals and business strategies. (nyti.ms/1M8Q4in)

* Oil prices rose sharply on Thursday amid concerns that fighting in the Arabian Peninsula between a Saudi-led coalition and Houthi rebels in Yemen could disrupt supplies. (nyti.ms/1M8QKUF)

* Entertainment network HBO is strengthening its relationship with Vice, a media company and news organization. It said on Thursday that it would broadcast a daily half-hour Vice newscast. The program is to run five days a week for 48 weeks a year. Richard Plepler, chief executive of HBO, said it would have its debut this year. (nyti.ms/1M8RhGk)

* The House overwhelmingly approved sweeping changes to the Medicare program on Thursday in the most significant bipartisan policy legislation to pass through that chamber since Republicans regained a majority in 2011. The legislation, approved in the House by a vote of 392 to 37, embodies a rare and significant agreement negotiated by Speaker John Boehner and the House Democratic leader, Representative Nancy Pelosi of California. (nyti.ms/1M8RNUR)

* South Korea on Thursday became the latest American ally to announce its intention to join the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank despite Washington's qualms about the Chinese-led regional development bank. (nyti.ms/1M8ScXh)