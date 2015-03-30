March 30 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Some of the most aggressive contemporary purveyors of information, journalistic and otherwise, are betting on feature-length motion pictures. In the last several years, BuzzFeed Media, Vice Media, CNN, Condé Nast and Newsweek have all built units or alliances aimed in part at creating long-form narrative or documentary films that will be seen in theaters. (nyti.ms/1IIJDNj)

* Johanna Basford's intricately hand-drawn coloring book "Secret Garden", which released in the spring of 2013, has sold more than 1.4 million copies in 22 languages. It shot to the top of Amazon's best-seller list this month, overtaking books by authors like Harper Lee, Anthony Doerr and Paula Hawkins. (nyti.ms/1GFHrqL)

* Ford Motor Co will unveil a new version of its full-size Continental sedan this week at the New York International Auto Show, signifying the return of a car that epitomized elegance in the 1960s before it faded into obscurity and went out of production in 2002. (nyti.ms/1Dbfgif)

* GNC Holdings Inc, United States' largest specialty retailer of dietary supplements, has agreed to institute sweeping new testing procedures that far exceed quality controls mandated under federal law. (nyti.ms/1G79v5P)

* The extraordinary circumstances that led to last week's crash of the Germanwings jet, where a pilot seemingly brought down an airplane, killing everyone aboard, means that the airline's insurers could end up paying hundreds of millions of dollars to the victims' families, according to legal experts. (nyti.ms/1CoaY5b)

