* Jay Z, the rap star and entertainment mogul, announced his plans for Tidal, a subscription streaming service he recently bought for $56 million. Facing competition from Spotify, Google Inc and other companies that will soon include Apple Inc, Tidal will be fashioned as a home for high-fidelity audio and exclusive content. (nyti.ms/1CrrykP)

* In a recent series of attacks on websites like Github that try to help Internet users in China circumvent censorship, a portion of the torrents of Internet traffic was diverted using the Great Firewall, to overload targeted websites. The attacks appear to hijack advertising and analytics traffic intended for Baidu Inc, China's largest search company, and then send that traffic to smaller websites in what is known as a distributed denial of service or DDoS attack. The huge flow of traffic has the effect of crashing the sites. (nyti.ms/1CrsSnD)

* With the prospect of a default looming in Greece, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is preparing to meet next week with President Vladimir Putin of Russia as a European deal to give more aid to Athens falters. (nyti.ms/1Crt9XF)

* The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics said it was working with the Kraft Foods Group Inc to end part of a deal that allowed the food company to use one of the academy's logos on packages of Kraft Singles. (nyti.ms/1CrthGB)

* On Monday, the government charged that in the shadows of an undercover investigation of Silk Road, two federal agents sought to enrich themselves by exploiting the very secrecy that made the site so difficult to penetrate. The agents, Carl Mark Force IV, who worked for the Drug Enforcement Administration, and Shaun Bridges, who worked for the Secret Service, were charged with money laundering and wire fraud. Force was also charged with theft of government property and conflict of interest. (nyti.ms/1CrtObR)