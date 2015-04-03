April 3 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The breakthrough in nuclear talks with Iran on Thursday
has the potential to cause a seismic shift in global energy
markets over the long term, but energy experts said any
appreciable impact on an already glutted global oil market was
highly doubtful for at least six months and probably more than a
year. (nyti.ms/1I9iFRE)
* New developments offer the latest and perhaps clearest
sign yet that American tech giants face intensifying scrutiny in
Europe that could curb their profits in the region and affect
how they operate around the world. (nyti.ms/19NxOsR)
* The new Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank attracted 46
founding members, among them 14 advanced economies of the Group
of 20, including Brazil, France, Germany and Russia. (nyti.ms/19NxVEA)
* The co-pilot at the controls of the Germanwings airliner
that crashed into the French Alps last week had been searching
the Internet in the days immediately before for information
about how to commit suicide and the security measures for
cockpit doors, prosecutors said Thursday. (nyti.ms/1FokHJY)
* United Technologies Corp is changing the
leadership at Sikorsky Aircraft, its helicopter-making
subsidiary, less than a month after announcing that it may spin
off the unit. United on Thursday appointed Robert Leduc
president of Sikorsky, moving his predecessor, Mick Maurer, to
the new role of United's senior vice president for strategic
projects. (nyti.ms/1ChMC9J)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)