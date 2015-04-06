April 6 The following are the top stories on the
* With "A Rape on Campus," Rolling Stone's widely
discredited article, traditional safeguards broke down at pretty
much every level of the editorial process. The report, published
by the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism and commissioned
by Rolling Stone, said the magazine failed to engage in "basic,
even routine journalistic practice" to verify details of the
ordeal that the magazine's source, identified only as Jackie,
described to the article's author, Sabrina Rubin Erdely. (nyti.ms/1JcpAat)
* Standard General, which will take over 1,700 of the 4,000
RadioShack stores, said that eliminating the
retailer's heavy cost structure and some old business practices
left a core worth saving. (nyti.ms/1yObPbV)
* Greece's finance minister, Yanis Varoufakis, and the
International Monetary Fund's chief, Christine Lagarde, met in
Washington as the due date neared for a 458 million euro
($503.25 million) payment to the fund. (nyti.ms/1F3MlyC)
* Tucked away in a quiet design studio in this fast-growing
city, a team of young animators, illustrators and computer
programmers is bringing an ancient Chinese village to digital
life. The project, part of the next installment of the
blockbuster Hollywood film franchise "Kung Fu Panda," represents
a shift in China's moviemaking ambitions. (nyti.ms/1IBfPld)
* For those who have spent more than a decade fighting for
stricter regulation of the Internet, the official publication of
the rules in the Federal Register, expected as early as Monday,
will give reality to their latest victory. For those opposed, it
is likely to touch off a flurry of lawsuits. (nyti.ms/1MVIQyl)
* A hotly awaited report that was expected to provide
guidance for shareholders and institutional investors as to whom
to support in Elaine Wynn's battle to stay on the Wynn Resorts
Ltd's board instead suggested all board nominees be
rejected and denounced the company's "manifest failures of
governance." (nyti.ms/1CrJ7gY)
($1 = 0.9101 euros)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)