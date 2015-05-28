May 28 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Google is set to unveil a payments initiative
for merchants and a refashioned consumer app, while its rival
Apple Inc reportedly plans a rewards program for Apple
Pay.(nyti.ms/1HN8sYE)
* The chip maker Avago Technologies is in advanced
talks to buy Broadcom Corp, a rival whose
semiconductors are used in the iPhone and other popular devices,
people briefed on the matter said on Wednesday. (nyti.ms/1SDiLVm)
* The Federal Bureau of Investigation has begun looking into
whether medical device makers, doctors and hospitals broke the
law by failing to report problems linked to a power tool used
during gynecologic surgery, according to two people who said
they were interviewed by investigators. (nyti.ms/1Rpjecd)
* Jawbone sued Fitbit Inc in California State Court,
accusing its rival of "systematically plundering" confidential
information by hiring Jawbone employees who improperly
downloaded sensitive materials shortly before leaving. The legal
action is an unusual twist as Fitbit prepares to make its stock
market debut to take advantage of huge demand for wearable
devices. (nyti.ms/1KqsPv4)
* United States President Obama announced a sweeping new
clean water regulation meant to restore the federal government's
authority to limit pollution in the nation's rivers, lakes,
streams and wetlands. (nyti.ms/1FEpveG)
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)