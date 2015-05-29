BRIEF-Caterpillar Inc updates on investigations
* Caterpillar Inc - On Feb 17, co was notified by U.S. SEC that it concluded its investigation relating to co's acquisition of Bucyrus International, related matters
May 29 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Google Inc is introducing several initiatives to highlight its inexpensive virtual reality viewer, including a partnership with GoPro Inc and plans to post virtual reality videos on YouTube. (nyti.ms/1BsZStp)
* The Federal Trade Commission announced that its seven-year lawsuit against Cephalon Inc, now owned by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, would be settled for $1.2 billion. The agency accused the company of illegally blocking generic competition to Provigil, a sleep-disorder drug. (nyti.ms/1HyIUvU)
* David Friehling, who worked for the Ponzi scheme mastermind Bernard Madoff, won plaudits from federal prosecutors as a cooperating witness, and because of that he will not serve any time in prison for his role in the financial fraud, which lasted more than two decades. (nyti.ms/1cmxzWP)
* The Obama administration, aiming to keep a finicky, chickenlike bird called the greater sage grouse off the endangered species list, moved to limit petroleum drilling and other activities on some of its wide-ranging habitat in the American West. (nyti.ms/1Bt4obj)
* At least 20 companies have removed their ads from the TLC's popular reality show "19 Kids and Counting" after a report that one of its stars had been investigated on suspicion of molesting underage girls. (nyti.ms/1G5pgN4) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)
BOGOTA, May 3 Colombian state oil company Ecopetrol said on Wednesday it has discovered gas at an exploratory well it shares with U.S.-based Anadarko Petroleum Corp in deep waters in the Caribbean Sea, creating the possibility of developing a production cluster.