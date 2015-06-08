June 8 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Deutsche Bank said Anshu Jain would resign at the end of the month after three years as co-chief executive and Jürgen Fitschen, the other co-chief executive, will step down before his contract would have run out in 2017. Jain will be replaced by John Cryan, 54, a former high-ranking executive of the Swiss bank UBS.

* World leaders on Sunday increased the pressure on Europe to resolve the crisis over Greek debt, hours after one of the chief European negotiators expressed exasperation with the way the Greek leader was handling the talks. (nyti.ms/1HgI4If)

* Poland has the highest levels in Europe of the tiny pollution particles that are strongly linked to serious health problems like heart attacks, strokes, cancer and even dementia. (nyti.ms/1RWKzmm)

* Without raising its bid, Monsanto renewed that bid by saying it would pay Syngenta $2 billion if Monsanto were not able to get regulatory clearance. (nyti.ms/1G5gJGV)

* General Electric is near a deal to sell the bulk of a division that finances leveraged buyouts to a major Canadian pension fund, people briefed on the matter said on Sunday, as the industrial giant seeks to shed most of its GE Capital finance arm. (nyti.ms/1BTxb9h)

* Plains All American Pipeline, a Texas company whose ruptured pipeline created the largest coastal oil spill in California in 25 years had assured the government that a break in the line, while possible, was "extremely unlikely" and that state-of-the-art monitoring could quickly detect possible leaks and alert operators, documents show. (nyti.ms/1cFDmak)