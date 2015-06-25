June 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Senate on Wednesday gave final approval to legislation granting President Barack Obama enhanced power to negotiate major trade agreements with Asia and Europe, sending the president's biggest end-of-term legislative priority to the White House for his signature. (nyti.ms/1NdnjNy)

* The merger agreement between the Dutch supermarket operator Ahold and the Delhaize Group of Belgium on Wednesday reflected yet another sign of the malaise hanging over the grocery business in the United States. (nyti.ms/1NdlSP9)

* The New York Department of Consumer Affairs accused Whole Foods Market Inc on Wednesday of overstating the weight of some prepackaged products sold in the company's stores in the city. (nyti.ms/1Hj5RqL)

