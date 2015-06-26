June 26 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Thursday rejected calls to dedicate more airwaves for smaller wireless carriers in an auction expected next year. Tom Wheeler, the chairman of the FCC, wrote in a blog post that he wanted to keep the level sold exclusively to smaller carriers at the level agreed to last year. T-Mobile US Inc and other smaller wireless carriers lobbied for months to increase the size. (nyti.ms/1NlcauR)

* The U.S. House of Representatives gave final approval on Thursday to a significant expansion of aid to workers displaced by global competition, sending to President Barack Obama the second half of a trade package that House Democrats had dramatically rejected just two weeks ago. (nyti.ms/1CxPLUF)

* Charter Communications Inc, in an attempt to distinguish itself from Comcast and its failed takeover of Time Warner Cable Inc, promised federal regulators on Thursday that a pair of deals totaling $67.1 billion would pose no threat to the growing market for online video because the combined company's future depended more on broadband than on its legacy video business. (nyti.ms/1CxOVHz)

* Taylor Swift said on Thursday that she would stream her latest album, "1989," on Apple Inc's new music service, apparently ending her brief dispute with the tech giant. (nyti.ms/1SP9KHP)

* For the first time since a crisis erupted over deadly defects in airbags made by his family's company, the reclusive chief executive of the Japanese supplier Takata Corp publicly addressed the issue on Thursday. He offered an apology but defended Takata's products as fundamentally safe. (nyti.ms/1GvUDLB)

* Lululemon Athletica Inc said on Thursday that it would recall elastic drawstrings in about 318,000 women's tops that could snap back and cause eye and face injuries. (nyti.ms/1KePjkH)

* Irate taxi drivers blocked roads, burned tires and attacked drivers who they thought were working for Uber, the ride-hailing company, during a day of protests Thursday that disrupted Paris and slowed traffic to a crawl. The strike in France is the latest in a series of challenges confronting Uber, which is based in San Francisco, in a number of European countries in which it operates. The taxi associations here oppose the company's efforts to expand its low-cost UberPop service. (nyti.ms/1NhcJVK)

