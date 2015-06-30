June 30 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Beyond Greece and Puerto Rico, high borrowing is also bogging down the globally significant economies of Brazil, Turkey, Italy and China. (nyti.ms/1g4wRjt)

* Seeking to calm a whirlwind of uncertainty that has battered global markets, opened deep fissures in European unity and threatened to push Greece out of the eurozone, European leaders insisted on Monday that a deal was still possible to settle Greece's spiraling debt crisis. But they gave no indication that this could happen before Athens runs out of cash to pay loans due on Tuesday. (nyti.ms/1Jm5g75)

* Limited to withdrawing 60 euros a day, Greece's citizens must decide how to vote in a referendum that could determine whether they abandon the currency. (nyti.ms/1Jm2yyt)

* Puerto Rico's governor, saying he needs to pull the island out of a "death spiral," has concluded that the commonwealth cannot pay its roughly $72 billion in debts, an admission that will probably have wide-reaching financial repercussions. (nyti.ms/1GLP5N8)

* The SEC on Monday said that private equity giant Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company breached its fiduciary duty when it passed along more than $17 million in "broken deal" expenses to its investors. The action is expected to lay the groundwork for similar cases in the coming months. (nyti.ms/1dtNdAd)