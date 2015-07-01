July 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Greece missed a crucial debt payment to the International Monetary Fund, the fund said early Wednesday, deepening a crisis that has haunted world leaders and financial markets over the past week. The development came as Greece's European creditors each rejected an 11th-hour attempt by Athens to extend the country's international bailout program. (nyti.ms/1KrDTeR)

* The insurance broker and risk management advisory firm Willis Group Holdings Plc said on Tuesday that it had agreed to an all-share merger with the professional services firm Towers Watson & Co that would create a company with an $18 billion market value. (nyti.ms/1T3LlOW)

* Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against Univision for $500 million on Tuesday, following the network's announcement last week that it would no longer broadcast the Spanish-language version of his "Miss USA" beauty pageant. (nyti.ms/1BW3PMS)

* The French telecommunications company Orange SA has reached a deal allowing for a parting of ways with an Israeli mobile service provider, weeks after a squabble over a possible withdrawal of the brand from Israel's cellular market caused a diplomatic storm. Under a previous agreement, the Israeli provider, Partner Communications, was licensed to use the Orange brand until 2025. But the two companies announced Tuesday that they had signed a new agreement that gives each the right to terminate the brand license agreement in the next two years. (nyti.ms/1LTG1cx)

* Adding another female executive to its predominantly male senior ranks, the Walt Disney Co on Tuesday named Christine McCarthy as its next chief financial officer, succeeding James Rasulo. (nyti.ms/1LGWDaC)

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc is paying a $7 million penalty to the Securities and Exchange Commission to settle civil administrative charges that it did not maintain adequate safeguards to prevent the trading incident that erroneously sent thousands of stock options trades into the market two summers ago, from occurring. (nyti.ms/1Hwf4xU)

* General Electric Co said on Tuesday that it had agreed to sell a division that finances leveraged buyouts in Europe to a unit of the Japanese bank Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation for about $2.2 billion. (nyti.ms/1HwfdBt)

* The French investment firm Wendel SA said on Tuesday that it had agreed to acquire AlliedBarton Security Services, one of the largest providers of security guards in the United States, from the Blackstone Group for about $1.67 billion, including debt. (nyti.ms/1GNn200)

* Under pressure from a prominent activist shareholder, ConAgra Foods Inc announced plans on Tuesday to shed its private-label brands operation - less than three years after buying the business. (nyti.ms/1LBRvUk)

