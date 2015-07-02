July 2 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Any new bailout deal between Greece and its creditors is likely to include harsher austerity measures based on an increasingly grim economic outlook, analysts said. (nyti.ms/1f3wmWS)

* Puerto Rico's power authority, which supplies electricity to the island's 3.6 million people, made a $415 million debt payment that was due Wednesday after reaching a deal with its bond insurers to borrow more money. (nyti.ms/1f3yvSs)

* The Justice Department moved on Wednesday to block General Electric Co's plan to sell its famed home appliances division to Electrolux AB of Sweden, as federal regulators again showed a willingness to assert their antitrust oversight. (nyti.ms/1FTrMiM)

* Ace Ltd's agreement to buy Chubb Corp, one of the best-known names in the property insurance business, brought talk that more consolidation is in store for the sector. It is being led by Ace's chief executive, Evan Greenberg, scion of a famous insurance family - one known for growing through serial deal-making. (nyti.ms/1HuWlRA)

* PayPal, the online payments company weeks away from an expected spinoff from eBay Inc, took a leap into the growing digital money transfer business on Wednesday by acquiring Xoom Corp, a big player in the field. (nyti.ms/1CLFK6s)

* The American public relations chief of Toyota Motor Corp , Julie Hamp, resigned on Wednesday, the automaker said, offering her notice from a Japanese jail after her arrest last month on suspicion of illegally bringing a restricted painkiller into the country. (nyti.ms/1T7YoyQ) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)