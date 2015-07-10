July 10 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* As details of the new offer emerged, it appeared that
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was capitulating to demands
on harsh terms that he previously urged his countrymen to
reject. (nyti.ms/1JT4OAu)
* Hackers who intruded into the federal personnel agency's
computer networks last year got sensitive information about 21.5
million individuals, officials said. (nyti.ms/1CsPMPb)
* The online gambling company GVC Holdings Plc said
that it had offered to acquire Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment
Plc in a deal that values its rival at more than 900
million pounds ($1.39 billion). (nyti.ms/1HgHRRH)
* Pope Francis offered a direct apology on Thursday for the
complicity of the Roman Catholic Church in the oppression of
Latin America during the colonial era, even as he called for a
global social movement to shatter a "new colonialism" that has
fostered inequality, materialism and the exploitation of the
poor. (nyti.ms/1Mjsf3k)
* Honda Motor Co announced another
multimillion-vehicle recall to replace airbags supplied by
Takata Corp, this time targeting 4.5 million vehicles
in Japan and other markets outside North America. (nyti.ms/1GaZ4Ky)
* The Italian oil field contractor Saipem Spa said
that Gazprom, the Russian natural gas exporter, had
canceled its 2.4 billion euro ($2.66 billion) contract to build
a pipeline under the Black Sea. (nyti.ms/1D4qnGt)
* European antitrust officials filed formal charges against
MasterCard Inc, accusing the company of setting
artificially high fees for credit card transactions in the
European Union. (nyti.ms/1UHFuRa)
($1 = 0.6495 pounds)
($1 = 0.9007 euros)
(Compiled by Zara Macsarenhas in Bengaluru)